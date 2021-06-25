How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera Bread, Though You Have to Be Vaccinated

There are a lot of pluses to getting the vaccine to protect yourself from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to extending your life, you also get some freebies from some of your favorite places!
The latest to offer a free item is the popular fresh casual chain Panera Bread and if you have already received any of the vaccine options, you can get a free bagel.
Panera is offering those free bagels daily at “participating restaurants” from July 2 through July 4, which also happens to be Independence Day.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread, in the release. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”
While the bagels are going to be free for a short time, expect to pay for any of the spreads to go along with that treat.
More can be found in the chain’s press release right here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Bruce Bennett and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of UCG and Getty Images
Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion
Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion
1. T Magazine ShootSource:Collier Schorr / T Magazine 1 of 20
2. Solange covers Harper's BazaarSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar 2 of 20
3. Harper's Bazaar digital issueSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar 3 of 20
4. Round The Way Chic4 of 20
5. Queen Ish5 of 20
6. Solange Knowles featured in Harper's BazaarSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar 6 of 20
7. The Family That Slays Together7 of 20
8. L'Officiel Magazine CoverSource:Courtesy L'Officiel Magazine 8 of 20
9. New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Milan Fashion Week 2013Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Wedding DaySource:Getty 11 of 20
12. Solange x Calvin KleinSource:Courtesy of Calvin Klein 12 of 20
13. Kate Moss PartySource:Getty 13 of 20
14. T MAGAZINESource:Collier Schorr / T Magazine 14 of 20
15. Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issueSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar 15 of 20
16. Work Before Play16 of 20
17. Self(ie) Care17 of 20
18. Life In Black & White18 of 20
19. Solange performs at Saturday Night LiveSource:WENN 19 of 20
20. Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issueSource:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar 20 of 20
How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera Bread, Though You Have to Be Vaccinated was originally published on wzakcleveland.com