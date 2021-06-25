Louisiana State Police Being Investigated By Feds For Potential Pattern of Race-Driven Abuse

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s sad that the ones put here to protect us can also sometimes be our biggest oppressors — yes, we’re looking dead at America’s policing system when we say that!

In the case of state police officers in Louisiana, the situation apparently has gotten so bad when it comes to racial targeting and abuse that the Feds are currently embarking on an investigation into their department.

According to a report by NOLA, the investigation was initially sparked by the fatal beating of Ronald Greene by Louisiana State Police officers that appalled many when the body camera footage leaked last month.

Attorney Lee Merritt confirmed that Green’s family was briefed by federal investigators in regards to a probe being launched into a potential pattern of racial bias in the Louisiana police department. Aaron Bowman, another Black man who was attacked an excessive 18 times by state police himself, also got a similar briefing according to his attorney.

This is how NOLA broke down the potential federal investigation in their report:

“Local federal prosecutors were present, along with the FBI and “a team from the Biden camp,” Merritt said, referring to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The original investigation of Ronald Greene mushroomed into a larger investigation of the entire agency: policies, practices, procedures, incidents, leadership,” Merritt said they were told. “It’s a wide-ranging investigation.”

The scope of that investigation remains uncertain, as do the consequences for State Police. But Merritt’s account suggests that the Justice Department may be embarking on the kind of “pattern or practice” investigation that has spurred court-enforced policing reforms from New Orleans to Los Angeles and Portland to Puerto Rico.”

So far the only confirmed investigation will be into those Troop F officers that took part in Greene’s death and unnecessarily struck Bowman so many times. However, The Root suggested that, should an investigation actually go into full activation, the public wouldn’t even see those findings for at least a few years.

Do yourselves justice and stay informed, people.

