105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

At least one person is dead and 99 others are currently unaccounted for after part of a condo building near Miami Beach collapsed early Thursday morning.

As of 3 p.m. ET, 53 people were rescued or reunited with loved ones. Two of those saved from the wreckage are in critical condition at local hospitals, according to NBC 2 in Miami.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said all of the people missing are residents in the building that came tumbling down to the ground around 2 a.m. ET in Surfside, Florida. Ten people were initially pulled from the rubble and treated for their injuries, according to local reports.

More than a six-dozen fire rescue units from the area responded to the collapse. CBS Miami says rescuers are desperately trying to reach trapped residents. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted out that more than 80 units were on scene to help those efforts.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has set up temporary housing for those displaced from the incident. He also said a team of engineers from the state will survey the remaining structure to help determine a cause for the collapse.

“The TV doesn’t do it justice,” DeSantis said. “I mean, it is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that.”

Florida Power & Light says they’ll be cutting the electricity to about 400 customers in the vicinity to allowing rescuers time to safely search the area.

“We’ve got the dogs, we’ve got the equipment, and we’re going to do our very best to save as many people in that pile of rubble as we possibly can,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Emergency crews will continue to scour through the complex looking to identify survivors in the rubble. This story is developing.

Nearly 100 unaccounted for after deadly high-rise condo collapse in Florida was originally published on wbt.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: