News
HomeNews

With Senate Confirmation, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi Becomes The Only Black Woman To Currently Serve On Chicago Appeals Court

Jackson-Akiwumi is the first ex-public defender and the only Black person to currently serve on the Seventh Circuit. She's the second Black woman in her position following Judge Ann Claire Williams, who retired in 2018.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation Hearing On Biden's First Slate Of Judicial Nominees

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Candace Jackson-Akiwumi will be added to the list of prominent Black judicial nominees to take the bench in the federal courts after the Senate confirmed her to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago with a 53-40 vote on Thursday.

Jackson-Akiwumi is the first ex-public defender and the only Black person to currently serve on the Seventh Circuit. She’s the second Black woman in her position following Judge Ann Claire Williams, who retired in 2018, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Thursday’s confirmation follows that of Judge Ketanji Brown and Julien Xavier Neals, all of whom were nominated by President Joe Biden in the spring as a means to diversify the federal judiciary where judges are routinely white and male.

These nominations and confirmations also closely watched due to the historic nature that SCOTUS justices are pulled from the federal judiciary, and with the possibility of retirement, many civil rights groups are advocating for the appointment of a Black woman to the highest court in the land.

In 2020 Jackson-Akiwumi was made partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in Washington, D.C. A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Jackson-Akiwumi graduated from Yale Law School in 2005 after she received a B.A. from Princeton University in 2000. 

On social media, civil rights organizations hailed her appointment as a positive step forward in pushing the balance in the criminal justice system.

“We congratulate Candace Jackson-Akiwumi on her well-deserved confirmation to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit,”  Lisa Cylar Barrett, Director of Policy at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) said in a statement. “Her substantial public service record, accomplished litigation in civil and criminal cases, and her abiding competence, leadership, and integrity epitomize why she is so well-suited to join the federal appellate bench.

“Ms. Jackson-Akiwumi brings urgently-needed diversity to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit,” Barrett continued. “She is the first-ever public defender to serve on this Court — and is deeply committed to preserving civil rights for all, especially the most vulnerable members of our society. The federal judiciary needs more judges who, like Ms. Jackson-Akiwumi, have experience as public defenders, have represented the most vulnerable members of our society, and have demonstrated a deep commitment to the preservation of civil rights for all. Her impeccable reputation and professionalism as a public defender have undoubtedly prepared her to make important contributions to the federal judiciary’s work and diversify its professional viewpoints.

“Candace Jackson-Akiwumi is an outstanding addition to the Seventh Circuit bench and will serve the American people honorably in that role,” People For the American Way President Ben Jealous said in a statement. “She brings to the position the experience, integrity and intellect that the federal appeals court demands, as well as a commitment to upholding the rights of all, not just the wealthy and powerful. Her past work as a public defender gives her a keen insight into the ways in which the justice system affects ordinary Americans. Her confirmation brings much-needed diversity to a bench that serves some of the most diverse cities in our nation. We applaud the Senate for confirming her. We also applaud the Biden-Harris administration for prioritizing federal judicial nominations. The administration’s confirmations of federal judges so far have set the swiftest pace since the Ford administration.”

SEE ALSO:

Senate Confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Amid Push For Justice Breyer To Step Down From SCOTUS

Senate Confirms Julien Xavier Neals, Biden’s First Choice In Reshaping The Federal Bench

Biden cabinet collage

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

19 photos Launch gallery

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Continue reading Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

With Senate Confirmation, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi Becomes The Only Black Woman To Currently Serve On Chicago Appeals Court  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 1 week ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 4 weeks ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 1 month ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close