SPORTS: Ex-Browns Player Carl Nassib Has Come Out as Gay

One of the most prominent players in the NFL has made a big announcement in his personal life.

Carl Nassib, currently a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, made history on June 21 by posting a video and statement to his Instagram account announcing that “he is gay.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“What’s up people,” Nassib posted on Instagram Monday afternoon. “I’m at my house in West Chester Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

He started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns:

Nassib was a third-round draft pick for the Browns in 2016, with whom he played from 2016 to 2017 before being waived by the Browns in 2018. He was then claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nassib, 28, mentioned that he was “donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America,” as he mentioned in his video.

The Trevor Project is “a national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people under the age of 25.” It started in 1998 and was founded by those involved with the short film ‘Trevor.’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell has issued a statement on Nassib coming out:

One player with experiences in the NFL who can relate to Nassib is former defensive end Michael Sam, who had announced he was gay in 2013 prior to being drafted by the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams) almost a year later. After being released before the regular season started that same year from the Rams, he was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys, before they too dropped him from the team.

Sam, who officially retired from professional football to be a mentor and professional speaker in 2015, recently took to Twitter to offer his words of encouragement to Nassib.

Nassib is about to start his sixth season overall with the league. Here is his IG post below:

