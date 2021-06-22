J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21 Savage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Outside is now open and fans want to see what the 2021 J. Cole live show is looking like. He recently shared a trailer and confirmed The Off Season tour in a matter of 48 hours.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Roc Nation talent has given his followers something to look forward to this fall. On Monday, June 21 the “No Role Modelz” MC took to his Instagram and dropped a video to hype his forthcoming tour for his latest album The Off Season. The cover photo reads “Tour” in a script font but when you hit the play button the post turns into a moving visual and shows that the word is actually engulfed in flames. His caption simply read “s h o u l d . i . t o u r . t h i s . o n e ?”.

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 22) he confirmed he will be hitting the road in the coming months. In a follow up post to his Instagram account he announced The Off Season tour with 21 Savage and Morray. The run will have the trio hitting several cities throughout September and October. You can see the dates below.

* With 21 Savage | ^ With Special Guest Morray

September 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

September 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

September 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

September 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

October 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

October 4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

October 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

October 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

October 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

October 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

October 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

October 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

October 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^

Tickets go on sale at Dreamville.com starting Friday, June 25.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

J. Cole Announces ‘The Off-Season’ Tour With 21 Savage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

