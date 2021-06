105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Master P said he has a solution for the problem with the New Orleans Pelicans. He thinks the NBA franchise should hire him to coach and that superstar player, Zion Williamson would love the move. Recently, the Pelicans fired their head coach Stan Van Gundy after one season. Master P said, “If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game!” We”ll have to see about that one P! Click here for the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: