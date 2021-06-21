RSMS
HomeRSMS

Eva’s Corner: My Friend Brought Her Boo On A Girls Trip, What Should I Do? [WATCH]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Eva’s Corner is all about that dreaded moment in a friend group that we all have to deal with.  A listener sent a letter in talking about her friend group of over 15 years and one of the friends messed up. All the girls got together for their annual girls trip and one friend decided to bring her man and it messed up the group dynmatic.  This listener is wondering how does she express her disappointment to her friends.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Famous Former Strippers [PHOTOS]

Eva’s Corner: My Friend Brought Her Boo On A Girls Trip, What Should I Do? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 6 days ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 4 weeks ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 4 weeks ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close