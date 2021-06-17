Charlotte
Where you can celebrate Juneteenth around Charlotte

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, freedom was finally realized for all enslaved people of the United States. This weekend, we celebrate that moment in history. There have been widespread celebrations across the country and in the holiday’s 156-year many events are organized across Charlotte. Check out ways you can celebrate Juneteenth this year in the Queen City.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

  • Juneteenth Freedom and Unity March – Grady Cole Center (301 N. Kings Drive) | Meet @ 9 AM, start marching at 10 AM
  • JUNETEENTH JAM (Features live music, interactive dance and poetry) Victoria Yards | 12 PM-8 PM & Nascar Plaza 12 PM-7 PM
  • The Met Gala of Durags (Food trucks, contest and music) -Victoria Yards | 12 PM-6 PM
  • Durag Hall of Fame – Victoria Yards | 2 PM-8 PM
  • Durags Afterdark: Adult Swim – Camp North End | 7 PM- 11 PM

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

 

Location information:

The Square at Spirit Square: The corner of 7th and College Streets in Uptown Charlotte.

Victoria Yards: Across the street from Duckworth’s at the corner of N. Tryon St. and 7th St.

Nascar Hall of Fame Plaza: 400 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd. in Uptown Charlotte.

 

 

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words "June" and "nineteenth."  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. "The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger's regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance," according to Juneteenth.com. It's the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.

 

Source: Other / other

