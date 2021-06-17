R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s still hard to fathom everything that’s transpired so far in the R. Kelly sex scandal saga. However, the biggest WTF revealed in that ordeal was easily finding out that he was potentially holding women against their will in his Atlanta home.

Now that he’s been far removed from the property, currently calling Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago home as he awaits trail, the disgraced R&B singer’s former -̶h̶u̶m̶b̶l̶e̶ ̶ horror abode has officially sold for almost $2 million.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As TMZ reports, the ATL mansion Kellz rented in Metro Atlanta officially sold a few weeks ago on June 3, closing at approximately $1,785,000.

Here’s a brief overview of the crib’s sordid history below, via TMZ:

“The property is infamously known as the place where Kelly allegedly kept women as part of his reputed sex cult. As the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” detailed … some of the women claim they were forced to call him “Daddy,” and had to ask permission for everything from bathroom breaks to meals.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Outside of having to Feng shui the hell out of the place to rid the spot’s karma left over from the past owner, its actually a pretty dope property overall. It boasts 11,455 sq. ft., a whopping 7-bedrooms, 12-foot ceilings and 2 kitchens total. The new owner will also enjoy their selection of 7 fireplaces, a home theater and a 4-car garage, not to mention the amenities of a personal pool, spa and tennis court. The tree house and playhouse included seem a bit childish, but this is R. Kelly we’re talking about…

Could you see yourself living in the former home of an alleged notorious pedophile? Better yet, how you would personally rid the place of bad vibes? Sound off!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

R. Kelly’s Former House Of Horror In ATL Sells For Almost $2 Million was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: