Kendrick Lamar Spends His 34th Birthday Making History With The Longest Charting Hip Hop Album

Kendrick Lamar is definitely one of the most irrefutable artists of our time. Despite fans desperate cries for new music, the rapper hasn’t released music since his 2017 album DAMN. Today, Kendrick celebrates his 34th birthday and we are sad to report he did not gift the world with another album. However, he made historic music news with one of his most popular releases to date good kid, m.A.A.d city ranked as the longest charting Hip hop album in history.

Kendrick Lamar released good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012 and it has grown to be the longest charting Hip Hop album at 450 weeks. Some fans argue that this album has charted for so long, because the Compton rapper refuses to give the world more music to listen to, so they are subjected to re-listening to this one over and over.

Has the rapper not given fans enough with his 10 albums since 2009? Kendrick Lamar is also responsible for kickstarting the undeniable presence TDE has imprinted on the music industry and ultimately, the careers of his label mates SZA, Sir, Isaiah Rashad and more.

K Dot reached another staggering milestone in his career. The album spending 8 years on the Billboard 200 chart further proves that if Kendrick never drops another album again, he gave fans some of the best that he’s got. From “Poetic Justice,” “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “The Recipe,” grateful fans can understand why the project has charted for so long. These are timeless records that earned him four Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and it became certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

Thanks to the news of the album’s success his popular song “Money Trees” is trending as one of his fan’s favorites off the project.

Aside from making history once again, Kendrick is quietly doing whatever he’s doing to celebrate his birthday today. The all-star rapper is seemingly busy being a mystery to the world until he’s good and ready to release more music.

Happy Birthday, K Dot! We’ll be patiently waiting for more music or just streaming good kid, m.A.A.d city for an eternity.

Kendrick Lamar Spends His 34th Birthday Making History With The Longest Charting Hip Hop Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

