Rick James Documentary Reveal’s His ‘Privates’ Was The Last Straw [VIDEO]

The Tribeca Film Festival is the breeding ground for great films and documentaries, and the latest can’t wait to see documentary that will drop on Showtime is the man that made Mary Jane a household name, Mowtown R&B funkster, the imitated but never duplicated Rick James, Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James.

I’m Rick James B*tch !!

Their is no doubt that if your a music fan you know exactly who Rick James is, but unfortunately/fortunately, the late singer/musician Rick James who gave us smash timeless hits like ‘Super Freak’, ‘Fire and Desire’ and ‘Give It To Me Baby’ while becoming the ‘Dream Maker’ of one of the most soulful singing voices to walk this planet that late Teena Marie, Rick James was pre social media and what we knew about him played out very marketable-ly in the social media of the 80’s which was Jet, Ebony and Right On magazine. We knew all about the good, a little of the bad but not necessarily the ugly. Fans never got the complete picture of the rise and fall then re-risen Rick James such as the time he allegedly jumped on a music executives desk, poured cocaine all over it, snorted it up then put his penis in the exec’s face making demands. The incident was allegedly the exodus of Rick James career while the record company decided then that they would turn their attentions to another legend Lionel Ritchie.

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James features footage from Rick James concerts, never-before-released home video, new interviews with the artist’s peers, bandmates and friends, and archival interviews with James.

The release date of, Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James, on Showtime has not been released yet, but we will get you the official date once it is given, until then you can check out the trailer from The Tribeca Film Festival below.

