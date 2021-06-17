Charlotte
Price’s Chicken Coop closing after 59 years in Charlotte

SoulFood

Source: DWILL Productions / Getty

Another long-standing Charlotte restaurant closes its door due to the effect of pandemic struggles.

Price’s Chicken Coop announced on their Facebook page that they are closing down since opening in 1962.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59years of business…”

The famous Charlotte spot on in South End said this decision was made following labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage. The final day of operation will be Saturday, June 19.

“MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL! THANK YOU PRICE’S CHICKEN COOP 🐔🐔❤❤

 

Price’s Chicken Coop is known for its southern fried chicken and soul food side. The restaurant is located at 1614 Camden Rd. next to Sabor Latin Street Grill in South End.

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

 

 

Price’s Chicken Coop closing after 59 years in Charlotte  was originally published on 927theblock.com

