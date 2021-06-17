Another long-standing Charlotte restaurant closes its door due to the effect of pandemic struggles.
Price’s Chicken Coop announced on their Facebook page that they are closing down since opening in 1962.
“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59years of business…”
The famous Charlotte spot on in South End said this decision was made following labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage. The final day of operation will be Saturday, June 19.
Price’s Chicken Coop is known for its southern fried chicken and soul food side. The restaurant is located at 1614 Camden Rd. next to Sabor Latin Street Grill in South End.
Price’s Chicken Coop closing after 59 years in Charlotte was originally published on 927theblock.com