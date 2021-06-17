105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Another long-standing Charlotte restaurant closes its door due to the effect of pandemic struggles.

Price’s Chicken Coop announced on their Facebook page that they are closing down since opening in 1962.

“It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59years of business…”

The famous Charlotte spot on in South End said this decision was made following labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and another coin shortage. The final day of operation will be Saturday, June 19.

THANK YOU PRICE’S CHICKEN COOP “ “MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL!

Price’s Chicken Coop is known for its southern fried chicken and soul food side. The restaurant is located at 1614 Camden Rd. next to Sabor Latin Street Grill in South End.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic 9 photos Launch gallery Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic 1. Kevin Hart Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Cardi B Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Oprah Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Jay Z Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Bruno Mars Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Ciara & Russell Wilson 6 of 9 7. Blake Griffen Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Rihanna Source:Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation 8 of 9 9. Pyer Moss 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic [caption id="attachment_2538158" align="aligncenter" width="770"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

The Latest:

Price’s Chicken Coop closing after 59 years in Charlotte was originally published on 927theblock.com