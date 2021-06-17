Arts & Entertainment
Join The House OF Africa For The Juneteeth Festival Of The Carolinas This Weekend!

The House of Africa’s Juneteeth Festival of the Carolinas starts Thursday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 20th.  Visit the House of Africa located at 1215 Thomas Avenue for food, dancing, drumming, family friendly fun and lots of vendors all weekend long.  Plus, there will be a children’s camp to educate kids on the rich history of Africa and the basis of the Juneteeth holiday celebration, and a healthcare village.  ENTRY IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC!  Click here for more information. 

Carolinas , House of Africa , Juneteeth , Juneteeth celebration

