Thomas Markle Say’s Oprah Is Playing Meghan and Prince Harry [VIDEO]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dethroned themselves making a long story short because they seen history repeating itself with what had happened to Princess Diana. Meghan and Harry then went to Oprah to give an exclusive interview spilling the tea that the fairytale of being a princess is just that. Meghan Markle spoke about how acceptance into the royal family because of her race had turned her into an emotional wreck and it was weighting on her mental health so she and Prince Harry bounced from royalty to find peace in normalcy. Since then Meghan has given birth to a baby girl, Lilibet Diana named after the Queen and Princess Diana.

However the residue of the Oprah interview still seems to be a sore subject from not only by the Royal family but Meghan Markles father, Thomas Markle, who was allegedly ghosted from the wedding, although he had been allegedly estranged from Meghan for years, now he feels ghosted in finding out about the birth of his granddaughter in a press release. So grandpa Tom took to ’60 Minutes Australia’ to speak his peace about Meghan and Harry ghosting their families as well as his thoughts on Oprah playing Prince Harry to save the OWN network.

“I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Meghan,” …“I think she’s using them to build her network and build her new shows. I think she’s taking advantage of a very weakened man and getting him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television.”

Can you say, what a royal mess !?

Take a look at Thomas Markle’s interview with ’60 Minutes Australia’ below:

