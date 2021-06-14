Arts & Entertainment
Chi Town Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls BS on Recent Discrimination Lawsuit

Local Politicians Kick Off Pride Month In Chicago

Back in May reporter Thomas Catenacci of The Daily Caller News Foundation and Judicial Watch filed a discrimination lawsuit against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot because she had announced that she would grant one-on-one interviews on her second anniversary in office only to journalists of color.

For those that didn’t know Mayor Lightfoot is a woman of color in the 3rd largest city in the country.

Now in a recent interview with a person that is not of color Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling BS on the lawsuit sating that it is frivolous to use a nice word and according to Mayor Lightfoot when she steps up to the podium she doesn’t see reporters that look like her nor the diversity that the city of Chicago represents.

“Well, the lawsuit is completely frivolous. I’d use a more colorful term if we weren’t on TV,”

Take a look at the interview below.

