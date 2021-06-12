Bismack Biyombo shares the moment he knew LaMelo Ball was going to be special

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“Who says I like him?”

That cheeky response of longtime Hornet Bismack Biyombo on his reported bromance with teammate LaMelo Ball offered insight into why the soon-to-be free agent is beloved by his teammates, including Ball. The two’s relationship was a source of fun for Charlotte fans & media throughout the topsy-turvy 2020-21 NBA Season.

“La-Mack sounds likes Bismack,” the longtime Hornet shared when asked about what to call the Biyombo-Ball friendship, “So I think that’ll sound pretty good to me.”

Biyombo’s visit with Nick Wilson and Stan Norfleet on WFNZ Friday afternoon also covered when he knew LaMelo was going to be special, the team’s disappointing performance in the NBA’s Play-In tournament and whether the NBA’s dense second half schedule in 2021 was a mistake.

When describing the Hornet’s Play-In performance in their 144-117 loss to Indiana, Biyombo usurped the words of Norfleet, “what the hell was that?”

He also added how the Hornets lack of experience contributed to the lopsided loss in Indianapolis but added how the experience should be a positive learning tool for the young team moving forward.

The Bismack Biyombo Foundation (biyombofoundation.net) is currently assisting victims of the volcano disaster in Biyombo’s native Democratic Republic of the Congo. You will find a link to a Go Fund Me organized by the foundation on WFNZ’s Twitter (@wfnz) and on Biyombo’s twitter (@bismackbiyombo) should you want to learn more.

Biyombo is scheduled to be a free agent this Summer and has spent 7 of his 10 NBA seasons in Charlotte.

