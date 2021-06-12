The Panthers are starting back at the beginning with Sam Darnold

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“Sean Ryan (Panthers Quarterback Coach) even was asked about rebuilding Sam Darnold as if he was Anakin at the end of Episode 3, soon-to-be Darth Vader.”

Nick Wilson and Stan Norfleet started Friday’s show with the comments from Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady and Quarterbacks Coach Sean Ryan from offseason practice.

Wilson, a known Darnold detractor, likes how the Panthers are seemingly starting from scratch with Darnold with Norfleet adding, “its very clear they are starting with his feet,” regarding Carolina’s attention to Darnold’s footwork.

They debate whether or not the Panthers are treating Darnold like a rookie or merely trying to erase his years with the New York Jets.

As the first segment of the show continued, the guys got into what a career year would include for the former USC Trojan Darnold and whether that would be enough for Carolina Panthers fans.

As the first hour of the show continued, Nick and Stan touched on the impact of College Football Playoff expansion on the ACC. Nick thinks the decision to exclude Notre Dame from eligibility to claim a top four seed and a first round bye will push them into eventually joining the ACC full-time in football. Stan disagrees.

They played sound from the teleconference featuring Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick who says he’s happy to never hear about the 13th data point ever again.

The guys also went on to debate who will benefit most from playoff expansion in college football.

In the final segment of the first hour, Nick & Stan interviewed Hornets big man Bismack Biyombo. They touched on his friendship with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets disappointing performance in the NBA Play-In tournament.

Biyombo says he knew LaMelo Ball would be special very early on, saying that Ball cared more about his teammates success than his own numbers which gave him confidence in the Hornets rookie.

Listen to the full first hour of Friday’s show in our media player below. Check out Nick Wilson and Stan Norfleet every weekday from 2-6 pm Eastern on Sports Radio FNZ. You can also follow the guys @NickWilsonSays @StanSportsMan on Twitter and Instagram.

