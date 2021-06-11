R&B Singer Shares A Touching First Look At Her New Baby Girl [PHOTO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

News broke last month that 36 year old American Idol Star and recording artist Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor welcomed the birth of their baby girl Keziah on May 23rd. But what some didn’t know is that Keziah has been in the NICU since she was born.

But the blessing is Fantasia posted a beautiful picture of the two them along with the news that it’s almost time for Keziah to come home and meet her siblings, 19 year old Zion Quari and 9 year old Dallas Xavier.

A few days after Keziah’s arrival Fantasia took to social media to say this:

“Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,”… “When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

We will be keeping too cute baby Keziah in our prayers for a speedy welcome home.

