Megan The Stallion Gives Away A Full Ride College Scholarship…Apply NOW!!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t let the dirty talk and twerking fool ya! Megan The Stallion is a very smart and intelligent college graduate who has a desire to see that more people like her get a fair shot at life. So, she is giving away a 4-year scholarship away to one lucky college student to the Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music!! Megan will also serve as a guest lecturer for the University too. Deadline to apply is July 15th. Click here to apply for the Megan The Stallion Scholarship.

Also On 105.3 RnB: