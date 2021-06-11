Arts & Entertainment
Megan The Stallion Gives Away A Full Ride College Scholarship…Apply NOW!!

Don’t let the dirty talk and twerking fool ya!  Megan The Stallion is a very smart and intelligent college graduate who has a desire to see that more people like her get a fair shot at life.  So, she is giving away a 4-year scholarship away to one lucky college student to the Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music!!  Megan will also serve as a guest lecturer for the University too.  Deadline to apply is July 15th.  Click here to apply for the Megan The Stallion Scholarship.

