Nobody on the earth is perfect as a matter of fact the only person to walk this planet perfect was Jesus himself. We all through trials and tribulations as we go through this thing called life however it is what we learn/do with these trials and tribulations that leads us to our destiny. So if former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick who has been through quite a bit has learned something and has something to share to help someone else by giving his testimony that’s amazing. But it’s being reported that that Kwame Kilpatrick has found his strength in God via Donald Trump now he is going to preach this coming Sunday a message of redemption.

51 year old Kwame Kilpatrick, who had served 7 years of a 28 year corruption sentence that included 24 federal felony counts including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes, when he learned that former President Agent Orange had gave him the rope of hope in the form of clemency and commutation. Kwame Kilpatrick say’s “I dropped to my knees, I thanked God, and I promised Him that I would stay faithful to Him…And I went to sleep.” Since being released in January Kwame Kilpatrick has moved to Atlanta and is studying theology and this coming Sunday Senior pastor Rev. James Holley of Detroit’s historic Little Rock Baptist Church will welcome to his pulpit Kwame Kilpatrick who will preach the word of second chances and redemption.

Wonder how many new saints will be in attendance Sunday and if they are going to take up a love offering to help pay the $195,000 owed to the IRS plus the $1.5 million to Detroit that he still has to pay? #IJS

Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick To Preach This Sunday In Detroit !?

