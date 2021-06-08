105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Panthers, Thomas Davis and his wife Kelly Davis are offering a cash reward to help find two burglars who broke into their garage and damaged their cars and stole items.

Davis shared a surveillance video and photos on his Instagram page of two burglars breaking into his garage. In the video, you can see a man going through boxes and moving out items.

“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren”, Davis said in the post. “I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are! More videos coming later.”

Kelly said the burglars stole their family McLaren sports car and then wrecked it, damaging the paint and body of the car with an SUV the burglars were driving.

“If you see green paint on someone’s suv or any of these dudes CASH REWARD to ya!,” Kelly said.

Spead the word. Help one of Charlotte’s most loved families find the men responsible for this crime.

Thomas Davis offers cash reward to find burglars who broke into his garage was originally published on 927theblock.com