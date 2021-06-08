Thomas Davis offers cash reward to find burglars who broke into his garage

Former Panthers, Thomas Davis and his wife Kelly Davis are offering a cash reward to help find two burglars who broke into their garage and damaged their cars and stole items.
Davis shared a surveillance video and photos on his Instagram page of two burglars breaking into his garage. In the video, you can see a man going through boxes and moving out items.
“If any of you recognize either one of these idiots that decided it was good idea to come into my home and go through all of my cars and even steal and wreck my McLaren”, Davis said in the post. “I’m offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are! More videos coming later.”
Kelly said the burglars stole their family McLaren sports car and then wrecked it, damaging the paint and body of the car with an SUV the burglars were driving.
“If you see green paint on someone’s suv or any of these dudes CASH REWARD to ya!,” Kelly said.
Spead the word. Help one of Charlotte’s most loved families find the men responsible for this crime.
Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions
Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
The Latest:
- ‘Bachelor Nation’ No Longer Giving Chris Harrison a Rose
- A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs
- Washington Mom Demands Public Apology After Twins Humiliated By Cotton Cleaning School Project
- Simone Biles Makes History With 7 U.S. All-Around Titles The Hard Way
- City of Cleveland Responds To 2 Mass Shooting Over The Weekend
- Principal Quits After Photo Of Students Re-Enacting George Floyd’s Murder Goes Viral
- Love & Hip Hop ATL’s New Cast Members Yung Baby Tate, Omeretta & Renni Rucci Offer More To The Show Than Ever Before
- Hot Spot: Teyana Taylor Reacts To Being Named The First Black Woman To Be Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive [WATCH]
- Gary’s Tea: Social Media Slams Jay-Z & Meek Mill For Buying New England Patriots Owner, Robert Kraft A Bentley [WATCH]
- Thomas Davis offers cash reward to find burglars who broke into his garage
Thomas Davis offers cash reward to find burglars who broke into his garage was originally published on 927theblock.com