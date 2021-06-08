Simone Biles Makes History With 7 U.S. All-Around Titles The Hard Way

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles was having to hear about her personal life splashed all over the internet that didn’t have anything to do with her, so Simone Biles did what Simone does and shifted the attention off the negative, to what is her, the positive by not only winning some U.S. Titles but she did what no other woman has ever done before in the world of gymnastics and that is win 7 U.S. All-Around Titles the hard way.

Simone Biles was making news with the never done by a woman before performances of completing a Yurchenko Double Pike Vaultthat, a feat that even had judges confused on how to score her, but winning is something that no one could deny Simone Biles because now she won every all-around competition she has entered dating back to 2013. She was previously tied with Clara Schroth Lomady, who won her titles between 1945 and 1952. Now she is tied with Alfred Jochim, for most wins by any American.

Simone Biles had this to say about her road to the Olympics Tokyo 2020:

“It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run. It’s really crazy.”

Look out Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming and she might be just competing against herself.

Take a look at the video below.

