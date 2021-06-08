R. Kelly’s Legal Team Falls Apart Before Federal Trial!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

2 of R. Kelly’s top attorneys filed documents on Monday to be removed from his case citing difficulty working with his other attorneys because they don’t have Kelly’s best interest in mind. Steven Greenburg and Michael Leonard have both been with Kelly for years, but they’re jumping ship. This move comes right before Kelly’s federal trial is set to begin on August 9. R. Kelly faces charges for racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, forced labor and bribery. This doesn’t look good look for Kellz. Click here to read the full story.

