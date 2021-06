105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight about why she is leaving Jay-z’s Roc Nation. It was rumored that Mariah had a BIG blow up with Jay, which ended their relationship. However, Mariah said that it’s not true! She likes working with smaller teams so she can get more personal, one-on-one attention. Jay-Z’s label would not afford her to work intimately with your managers. So they have mutually agreed to part ways. Click here to read the full story.

