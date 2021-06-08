Bossing Up: Snoop Dogg Appointed To Executive Role At Def Jam Records

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg will be adding another notch to his already illustrious belt. The Long Beach rapper has accepted an executive role at Def Jam Records.

As reported by Variety the West Coast legend will be going corporate in 2021. Today (Monday, June 7) the house that Russell Simmons built announced they have appointed the “Deep Cover” rapper to Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. The famed label detailed their enthusiasm via a formal press release. “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.” said interim Chairman and CEO interim Jeffrey Harleston.

The man born Calvin Broadus released a video sharing his excitement and explained why he jumped at the opportunity. “Now, you may wonder why, so late in my career, would I want to work for Def Jam Records,” Snoops says as Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” plays in the background. “Well let me tell you, as a young rapper, Def Jam was the holy grail of Hip-Hop.” He would go on to clarify his goals in the new role as “to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars”.

