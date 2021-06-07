CLOSE
All hail the almighty purple one. We’re celebrating Prince’s birthday today (June 7)!
Prince achieved mainstream success as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, releasing nearly 40 albums during his life. His music spanned across multiple genres, including the Minneapolis sound, a funk rock sub-genre he pioneered.
We compiled this quiz of some of his greatest hits. Play Finish The Lyric below.
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
25 photos Launch gallery
Remembering Legendary Singer Prince, 1958-2016
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com