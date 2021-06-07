Arts & Entertainment
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Prince Songs

Prince Super Bowl Halftime Show

Source: Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) / (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

All hail the almighty purple one. We’re celebrating Prince’s birthday today (June 7)!

Prince achieved mainstream success as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, releasing nearly 40 albums during his life. His music spanned across multiple genres, including the Minneapolis sound, a funk rock sub-genre he pioneered.

We compiled this quiz of some of his greatest hits. Play Finish The Lyric below. 

 

 

