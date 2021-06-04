Tiffany Haddish Is Set To Play Olympic Legend Flo-Jo in New Documentary

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

She ready !! It is safe to say that we can now call The Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish ‘The Multifaceted’ Tiffany Haddish as great news is being reported that the comedian/actress/television host is now adding producer to her resume, as she is set to star and produce in the documentary about her hero growing up, Olympic legend, Florence Griffith Joyner AKA Flo-Jo.

Florence Griffith Joyner, took the world by storm while she dominated the 1988 Olympics hosted in Seoul in track and field smashing world records that remain till this date in a sexy fashion as Flo-Jo was slayed from her head to her toe every time she stepped into the starting blocks. Florence Griffith Joyner who inspired everyone that laid eyes on her on or off the track shockingly passed away 10 years later at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure she suffered in her sleep.

ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things host, Tiffany Haddish along with Game1 Co-CEO’s Basil Iwanyk, Greg Economou and Flo-Jo’s widower/ former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as producers on this not yet titled film. Al Joyner will also serve as a creative consultant on the project. Tiffany Haddish has already started working with Al Joyner practicing many of Flo-Jo’s training methods and routines as well as training her personally to play his late wife, Florence Griffith Joyner.

“My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed,” –Tiffany Haddish

