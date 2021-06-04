Sports
Heart donor found for Former Panthers Greg Olsen's 8-year-old son

NFL Honors - Arrivals

Good news comes for Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Family!

A heart donor has been found for Olsen’s 8-year-old son who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Olsen announced on social media a donor was found for his son TJ, eight days after he was placed on the transplant list.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. “A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant.

TJ was born in 2012 and required four surgeries, including three open-heart procedures and the installation of a pacemaker.

“Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses.”

Olsen did not share any information about the donor in his post.

 

ALSO READ: Former Panthers Greg Olsen Says His Son’s Heart “Is Reaching Its End”

ALSO READ: Greg Olsen retires after 14 seasons, joins NFL on FOX as analyst

 

Heart donor found for Former Panthers Greg Olsen's 8-year-old son

Photos
Close