Heart donor found for Former Panthers Greg Olsen’s 8-year-old son

Good news comes for Former Panthers TE Greg Olsen Family!
A heart donor has been found for Olsen’s 8-year-old son who was born with a congenital heart defect.
Olsen announced on social media a donor was found for his son TJ, eight days after he was placed on the transplant list.
“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. “A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant.
TJ was born in 2012 and required four surgeries, including three open-heart procedures and the installation of a pacemaker.
“Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses.”
Olsen did not share any information about the donor in his post.
Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights
Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights
1. Jaycee Horn, 1st Round: 8th overallSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Jaycee Horn Highlights2 of 22
3. Terrace Marshall Jr., 2nd round: 59th overallSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. Terrace Marshall Jr. Highlights4 of 22
5. Brady Christensen, 3rd round: 70th overallSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. Brady Christensen Highlights6 of 22
7. Tommy Tremble, 3rd Round: 83rd overallSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Tommy Tremble Highlights8 of 22
9. Chuba Hubbard, 4th Round: 126th overallSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Chuba Hubbard Highlights10 of 22
11. Daviyon Nixon, 5th Round: 159th overallSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Daviyon Nixon Highlights12 of 22
13. Keith Taylor, 5th Round: 166th overallSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Keith Taylor Highlights14 of 22
15. Deonte Brown, 6th Round: 193rd overallSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Deonte Brown Highlights16 of 22
17. Shi Smith, 6th Round: 204th overallSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Shi Smith Highlights18 of 22
19. Thomas Flecther, 6th Round: 222nd overallSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Thomas Fletcher Highlights20 of 22
21. Phil Hoskins, 7th Round: 232nd overallSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Phil Hoskins Highlights22 of 22
