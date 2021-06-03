Amazon Announces Prime Day Show Featuring H.E.R., Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon Music announced that multi-award-winning artists Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi will star in their upcoming Prime Day Show. The three-part immersive musical event presented by Amazon Music features some of the best in music and entertainment in celebration of Prime Day.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event begins June 21 until June 22, kicking off the summer with two days worth of deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. In an effort to promote the epic shopping event, Amazon Music is featuring the best in entertainment. All three episodes of the Prime Day Show will premiere globally starting June 17 on Prime Video and will be available to all customers of r30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music says, “working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible.” He continues, “watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

Billie Eilish will bring a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances during her Prime Day Show set. Eilish directed her set alongside Sam Wrench, and it will feature new music from Billie’s upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

H.E.R. reimagines what the iconic Dunbar Hotel, once referred to as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, would look like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album Back Of My Mind. The place where many phenomenal Black musicians like Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday and more became prominent figures of their time. Now, the ground-breaking singer and songwriter will offer a modern-day take during her musical tribute to this legendary and significant place in Los Angeles history and culture.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi is set to embark on his grandest mission to date. Cudi will depart from planet Earth to establish a new community on the moon in a special inter-cosmic performance featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III. Cudi is joined by the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.

“These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R., and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

The Prime Day Show will offer viewers three unique experiences that aim to fuse performance and creative storytelling. Fans should prepare to be transported to three totally different worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel and outer space.

Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial here to participate in Prime Day.

Amazon Announces Prime Day Show Featuring H.E.R., Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi was originally published on globalgrind.com

