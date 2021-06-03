RSMS
HomeRSMS

Gary’s Tea: TikTok Video Goes Viral Alleging That Ashanti Had Surgery Done On Her Body [WATCH]

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
In a recent TikTok video, a doctor is suspecting that Ashanti has gotten some work done even though she prides herself on being all-natural. He believes that she has had a couple of things done including breast augmentation, a nose job, possibly a tummy tuck or liposuction, and filler in her lips. Khloe Kardashian is not playing about her man Tristan. Thompson. She’s calling out the woman who says that he cheated on her and also fathered her baby.  The woman, Kimberly Alexander, received a cease and desist warning that the Kardashian will file a lawsuit if she persists.

Also, we discuss if fake beards are acceptable?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Swirl Wit U: Ashanti Posts Photo Of Alleged White Boyfriend, Twitter Upset

20 photos Launch gallery

Swirl Wit U: Ashanti Posts Photo Of Alleged White Boyfriend, Twitter Upset

Continue reading Swirl Wit U: Ashanti Posts Photo Of Alleged White Boyfriend, Twitter Upset

Swirl Wit U: Ashanti Posts Photo Of Alleged White Boyfriend, Twitter Upset

[caption id="attachment_966035" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Sakura/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Ashanti is one of the most beautiful women on the planet and if you’ve ever been on her Instagram page, you’ll know that fact is proven true in each glamorous post after the next. In a recent set of photos from vacation, the R&B songstress flicked it up with a white man that Twitter has already married her off to, but the reactions are coming from folks who never had a snowball’s chance in hell are especially telling. The Long Island native was in Cancún with friends and once again showed off another stunning outfit and look as she’s known to do. While there were some photos of her with the crew, the photo of the unnamed white man and Ashanti obviously has the people talking. https://www.instagram.com/p/CN_JSJ_jBz9/ Ashanti has kept her love life secret for the most part, with most knowing of her long relationship with rapper Nelly. Since then, Ashanti hasn’t been romantically linked with a partner so it’s fair to see why so many folks are trying to get to the bottom of this modern-day mystery despite it being none of anyone’s business. If the reaction from social media is any indication, folks are legitimately in their feelings about the possibility that Ashanti is dating period, much less if the person is white or not. As it stands, the sultry 40-year-old beauty can date whomever she pleases and we’ll just have to deal with it. But much of the hoopla may be over nothing as one Instagram comment eluded to the fact that the man in the photo was the host of the establishment and not a hot date. However, the damage has been done and the reactions are unusually over the top. We’ve got some of the reactions below. https://twitter.com/NotUrAVGMike/status/1385383565802844163 — Photo: WENN

Gary’s Tea: TikTok Video Goes Viral Alleging That Ashanti Had Surgery Done On Her Body [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 week ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 1 week ago
05.25.21
T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy…
 1 week ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close