Contests
HomeContests

Enter Your Dad For a Chance to Win A Day on the Lake For Father’s Day!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

Local: Dad's Day on the Lake_Contest_Charlotte_RD_June 2021

Win dad “A Day On The Lake”! Tell us in 50 words or less why you or your dad deserves a day on the lake and upload a photo of your dad for our Celebrating Dad photo gallery!

 

ENTER BELOW TO WIN!

 

 

#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day

25 photos Launch gallery

#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day

Continue reading #ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day

#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day

From Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Viola Davis to John Legend, here are some of our favorite social media shout-outs.

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The DAD’S DAY ON THE LAKE SWEEPSTAKES ends on June 17, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

 

 

The Latest:

Videos
Latest
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 week ago
05.27.21
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…
 1 week ago
05.25.21
T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy…
 1 week ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close