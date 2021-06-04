CLOSE
Win dad “A Day On The Lake”! Tell us in 50 words or less why you or your dad deserves a day on the lake and upload a photo of your dad for our Celebrating Dad photo gallery!
ENTER BELOW TO WIN!
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
25 photos Launch gallery
#ThanksDad: How Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day
1. Celebs Celebrate Their FathersSource: 1 of 25
2. Viola DavisSource: 2 of 25
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 25
4. Kerry WashingtonSource: 4 of 25
5. Imani ShubertSource: 5 of 25
6. Gabrielle UnionSource: 6 of 25
7. ZendayaSource: 7 of 25
8. CiaraSource: 8 of 25
9. Chrissy TeigenSource: 9 of 25
10. Kim KardashianSource: 10 of 25
11. Lenny KravitzSource: 11 of 25
12. Sean KingstonSource: 12 of 25
13. Marvis StaplesSource: 13 of 25
14. Alicia KeysSource: 14 of 25
15. Cardi BSource: 15 of 25
16. John LegendSource: 16 of 25
17. Ayesha CurrySource: 17 of 25
18. Jada Pinkett SmithSource: 18 of 25
19. Keri HilsonSource: 19 of 25
20. Ayesha CurrySource: 20 of 25
21. Quincy JonesSource: 21 of 25
22. Busta RhymesSource: 22 of 25
23. KelisSource: 23 of 25
24. Swizz BeatzSource: 24 of 25
25. Quincy JonesSource: 25 of 25
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The DAD’S DAY ON THE LAKE SWEEPSTAKES ends on June 17, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.
The Latest:
- Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia’s Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH]
- What’s Trending?! Should Step Parents Be Allowed To Discipline Spouse Kids? [WATCH]
- Enter Your Dad For a Chance to Win A Day on the Lake For Father’s Day!
- Calm App Offers To Pay Naomi Osaka’s Fine And Match Future Fines With Charitable Donations
- Falynn To Share What Led To Divorce In Tell-All Interview And Simon Responds: ‘The Face of Cheating Wife…”
- Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic On The Iconic Flo-Jo
- Mississippi School Accused Of Moving The Goal Post After Naming Two Black Students As Valedictorian, Salutatorian
- Amazon Announces Prime Day Show Featuring H.E.R., Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi
- NFL Halts Race-Norming In Brain Injury Claims!
- Tiffany Haddish Is Focused On Becoming A Mom!