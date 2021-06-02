Babyface Introduces New Music By ‘Lil Bayface’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.

For those who may not know it but ‘The Whisper’s’ number one hit in the 80’s, ‘Rock Steady’ was actually a product of a much younger Babyface and L.A. Reid fresh out 80’s band ‘The Deele‘ best known for their smash hit ‘Two Occasions’ and ‘Sweet November’. Fast forwarding to now Babyface gave a social media press conference introducing us to ‘Lil Bayface’ (a computer generated younger version of himself) and dropping new music ‘Rock Steady’ by Lil Bayface.

Confused?? Don’t be, Babyface is just doing what the young bucks that record vicariously through auto-tunes, while living their best life via social media have been doing. Go ahead Face if you can’t beat’em, join’em.

Take a look at the Babyface, Lil Bayface press conference, music release video below.

