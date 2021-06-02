Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire from Duke after upcoming season

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

An era is coming to an end for Duke Univerity men’s basketball program.

Duke’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski is reportedly retiring after the upcoming 2021-2022 season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Coach K has been the head coach for the Blue Devils since 1980. While head of the program, Coach K lead the team to five NCAA Division I titles, 12 ACC Regular Season titles, 15 ACC Tournament titles and named ACC Coach of the Year five times.

The Hall of Fame coach also won three Olympic Gold Medals as head coach of the USA Team in 2008, 2021, 2016.

Earlier this year, college rival school University of North Carolina Men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams announced his retirement from the program after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels.

