100 Years After Tulsa Race Massacre: Survivors Speak [VIDEO]

100 years ago one of the nation’s most affluent Black communities was attacked by ground and air as a mob of armed rioters used torches and private airplanes to destroy 35 square blocks of an area in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as “Black Wall Street.” The Tulsa Race Massacre remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. If you tuned into the documentary “Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre many learned that not only is it a little known Black History fact, but it was a forbidden history fact that wasn’t allowed to be spoken about by those who survived. Hundreds were killed and buried in an unmarked mass grave, many escaped by running North up a railroad track that separated the white and blacks. The secret that was kept out of fear for many has been told to some like Tulsa native R&B legend Charlie Wilson , Uncle Charlie, with the promise that they not tell the story until the story teller was gone too glory. All over an incident that got blown out of proportion on an elevator.

One would think that on the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre there wouldn’t be any survivors to speak their truth about what happened that horrifying day but praise God there is survivor who as as children remember the day they had to literally run for their life while for some their loved ones were killed right in front of their very eyes.

Why was it kept a secret? What happened that day? Two of the four surviving people of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Viola Fletcher, 107, and Hughes Van Ellis, 100, speak their truth of what happened when they were just children under the age of 10 years old.

