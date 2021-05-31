One of Cleveland’s beloved institutions is going out their way to help those in need this summer.
The Cleveland Public Library is helping the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with providing families with free lunches.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Meals will be served beginning on June 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at branches across the city.
The program will take place every day until August 6.
Click here to look for a nearby CPL branch.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn't Last
1. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas - The Real Housewives of AtlantaSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J - Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Falynn and Simon Guobadia - The Real Housewives of Atlanta3 of 13
4. Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida - The Real Housewives of AtlantaSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker - T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle5 of 13
6. Princess Love and Ray J - Love & Hip Hop HollywoodSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy - Love & Hip Hop Atlanta7 of 13
8. Althea Heart & Benzino - Love & Hip Hop Atlanta8 of 13
9. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly - The Real Housewives of Atlanta9 of 13
10. Cyn Santana and Joe Budden... and Tahiry Jose - Love & Hip Hop New YorkSource:Viacom 10 of 13
11. Erica Mena and Safaree - Love & Hip Hop New YorkSource:VH1 11 of 13
12. Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart - The Real Housewives of Atlanta12 of 13
13. Omarion and Apryl Jones - Love & Hip Hop HollywoodSource:Getty 13 of 13
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Helping With Free Lunches For Families was originally published on wzakcleveland.com