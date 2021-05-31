Arts & Entertainment
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Helping With Free Lunches For Families

One of Cleveland’s beloved institutions is going out their way to help those in need this summer.

The Cleveland Public Library is helping the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with providing families with free lunches.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Meals will be served beginning on June 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at branches across the city.

The program will take place every day until August 6.

Click here to look for a nearby CPL branch.

 

Click here to read more.

 

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library Helping With Free Lunches For Families  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

