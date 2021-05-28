Arts & Entertainment
See Michael Jordan’s #23 Race In The Coca-Cola 600!!

Nascar Logo

Source: Getty / Getty

It’s Memorial Day Weekend!!  We’ve been locked down long enough…a year to be exact.  So, now you’re ready to see what’s popping around the Queen City.  Check out the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway all weekend.   Everyone is wondering if fan favorite and 2020 Champion, Chase Elliott, will roll into victory lane.  Or maybe we’ll witness Michael Jordan’s iconic #23 take the win with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel!  You can see all the action in person this Sunday, May 30th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway!  Tickets are still available at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com! 

