US-politics-economy-BIDEN

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

What trip to Cleveland would be complete without a stop at one of the area’s most popular ice cream parlors?

U.S. President Joe Biden made note of that reminder when he visited Honey Hut on State Road in Cleveland on May 27 to get some treats for him and staff members who were with him on his trip.

This was part of his first visit to the area since his election back in November of 2020.

Honey Hut was so excited, they even took to Facebook to post on its now most recent and famous customer:

So what did President Biden order?

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to a White House pool report, the United States’ 46th President ordered chocolate, chocolate chip and butter pecan and told the employees to keep the change on his order, which included 50 units of ice cream for the staff. Additional social media posts and photos also showed Biden taking pictures with employees.

One of them came from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Twitter where she posted “a picture of Biden placing his order.”

President Biden visited Honey Hut after giving a speech at Cuyahoga Community College.  He also took a tour of the school’s Manufacturing Technology Center at its Metro campus and gave a speech on the economy and his $1.7 trillion dollar infrastructure bill.

Later in the afternoon, President Biden and his crew had left Cleveland.  At least, he got to end his time in The Land for right now on a high (and sweet) note.

Here is more on the Honey Hut visit below:

Click here to read more.

 

LOCAL NEWS: President Joe Biden Visits Cleveland's Honey Hut Ice Cream Shop  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

