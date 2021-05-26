105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Artist and model Bia makes history as the first Hip Hop artist to be involved with the National Hockey League (NHL). Her remixed single “Skate” became the official soundtrack for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs started May 15, and Bia made mention of her historic NHL move just two days later on her personal Instagram account.

Bia’s initial success stems from being discovered on YouTube, which led to her signing with Pharrell’s record label, i am OTHER, in 2014. She later appeared on the reality show Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

As an artist from Medford, Massachusetts, which is only a short drive from the city of Boston, Bia has most likely been influenced by street, field and ice hockey in some way. The sport is widely played and celebrated in Boston and considered a top two U.S. hockey city. Bia’s song “Skate” being selected on the official soundtrack for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a major win for her, the city of Medford and Hip Hop culture overall.

Bia released an album entitled For Certain December 2020 and months later, her single “Whole Lotta Money” is doing record numbers. She recently captioned her photo celebrating the song’s recent success, “last week was amazing #WHOLELOTTAMONEY was #1 added at Urban Radio! Thank you guys for listening and the DJs who been spinning #FORCERTAIN .”

Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” is the new summer anthem. The song is flooding our timelines, from our favorite celebrities listening and dancing along to the song to its trendiness on TikTok.

The single is just the beginning of Bia’s continuous rise in Hip Hop. “It’s a whole lotta money in this…”

Congrats to Bia for making history!

HERstory: Rapper Bia Makes History With The NHL In Stanley Cup Playoffs Soundtrack was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: