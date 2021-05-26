105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tevin Biles-Thomas the brother of Olympic gymnast, multi medalist, Simone Biles, was in serious trouble when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder, involuntary manslaughter, and felonious assault, along with one count of perjury for the fatal shooting, at an Airbnb rental property in Cleveland, Ohio on New Years eve 2018, that left three men dead. However an Ohio judge was forced to declare a mistrial in Biles-Thomas murder case.

Tevin Biles-Thomas a United States Army soldier, had plead not guilty to the charges. According to reports the shooting happened after allegedly a group of men arrived at the party uninvited.

A judge in Ohio declared a mistrial in the murder trial of Tevin Biles-Thomas after 12 jurors said they had read legal paperwork from Tevin Biles-Thomas lawyers and prosecutors arguing over whether Biles-Thomas might have acted in self-defense that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review. The jurors said that after reading the documents, (that no one knows how it ended up in the jurors hands), their decision was influenced by what the read.

Simone Biles, did not grow up with Tevin Biles-Thomas. Simone Biles was 3 when she, Tevin Biles-Thomas and two other siblings were placed in foster care.

Take look at the video below

Ohio Judge Declares Mistrial in Murder Case Against Simone Biles Brother was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: