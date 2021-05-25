105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2-time U.S. Open Champion turned Golf analyst for ESPN Curtis Strange joined Kyle Bailey on the Monday edition of the Clubhouse as he put into perspective how special Phil’s performance was this weekend at Kiawah Island.

The interview started with Kyle asking Curtis how special of a performance Phil put on over the weekend as Curtis quickly told Kyle:

“We often use the word epic or great way too much nowadays, but what Phil did yesterday was both epic and great.”

Curtis would also point out how the course was way tougher than it seemed on TV, and it made Phil’s performance just that more special to Curtis along with how strong the field was for this major championship.

Curtis then would weigh in on the fans yesterday walking behind Phil on the final hole as he loved it as it is something that you usually only see for The Open or with a guy like Tiger and it added to the event from yesterday. Curtis did tell Kyle how he was displeased with some of Brooks Koepka’s comments about the crowd on the final hole as he thinks he should have moved on and not made a big deal about it and been the bigger man.

Curtis Strange Recaps Phil Mickelson’s Historic PGA Championship Win was originally published on wfnz.com

