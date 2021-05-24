FBI Investigating Nooses Being Found At Amazon Construction Site [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As everybody’s favorite online shopping site, Amazon, continues to grow and bring jobs to many cities in America with their super warehouse facilities, proving they are the wave of the future, unfortunately America’s ugly past has been rearing it’s head forcing a shut down and FBI investigation.

A new Amazon facility is being constructed in Windsor, Connecticut with construction worker be brought up from many parts of the south including Lynchburg, VA, however ironically during such breaks workers have been returning to nooses strung up in the facility and the 7th one has caused the site to be shut down as the FBI investigates. Workers their claimed they have seen many strange instances of racism.

According to reports, 300 and 500, have access to the Amazon site and the lack of surveillance cameras where the ropes were found, narrowing down to one or more suspects may pose a challenge to investigators. But Amazon is saying the are offering a $100k reward to help catch those responsible.

