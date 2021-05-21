Sinead O’Connor Says ‘Nothing Compares’ To a Prince Pillow Fight

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If there was social media back in the 80’s and 90’s there probably won’t be a market for books, documentaries and docu-series because we would have known everything, allegedly, about our favorite celebrities in free real time. Just like how the smash hit song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ was a blessing and a curse to the legendary late artist Prince and singer Sinead O’Connor, because according to Sinead O’Connor the hit song was a blessing to Prince but the success of the Sinead O’Connor song became a curse that she alleges that nothing compared to the assaults by Prince behind it that included a pillow load with something other than fluffy stuffing.

♫ It’s been seven hours and 15 days, Since you took your love away, Ummmhmmmm ♫

It’s been more than 7 hours and 15 days since Sinead O’Connor was skyrocketing to superstar dome until an appearance on SNL happened when Sinead O’Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing as a protest against abuse in the Catholic Church. The 1992 performance throttled Sinead O’Connor’s career reducing her to a one hit wonder. But the year is 2021 and Sinead who say’s she doesn’t regret her SNL performance protest has written a memoir. How juicy can a one hit wonders memoir be? According to a recent interview tender and juicy.

According to Sinead O’Connor The Purple one Prince rained abuse on her in the form of stalking and having a pillow fight with her that had something hard it. And as for the border skirmish that O’Connor and Prince had over ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, Sinead O’Connor say’s she’s over it, as far as she’s concerned it’s her song, ummmmmhmmm ♫

♫ Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want ♫

Unfortunately Prince isn’t here to speak his truth/side of the story.

Sinead O’Connor’s memoir “Rememberings” will be released on June 1, 2021. Read Sinead O’Conner’s complete interview with The New York Times by clicking here.

Take a look at both versions of Nothing Compares 2 U below.

Sinead O’Connor Says ‘Nothing Compares’ To a Prince Pillow Fight was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: