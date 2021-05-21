Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
witches 141011

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Here’s news of a new film that will not only bring some joy and delight to fans, but also “put a spell” on moviegoers.

Disney has announced that the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a long-awaited follow-up that will premiere on its streaming platform Disney+ in fall of 2022.

The home of Mickey Mouse and so much more nowadays took to Twitter tweet its great news:

The name of the new installment is simply going to be “Hocus Pocus 2.”

All three of the original film’s stars – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – will return to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The three actresses also confirmed the news on their Instagram pages with some references to the first film.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler.

“Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok,” wrote Parker.

“The people have spoken: I smell children…again,” wrote Najimy.

Seeing the return of the three stars is already shaping up to be great news for fans of now-popular film, which has become more of a classic and cult favorite in current times following repeated viewings every year on cable.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, production is planned for this fall as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

15 photos Launch gallery

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Continue reading Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

Crazy, Sexy, Cool: 15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Geminis

[caption id="attachment_3734598" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] May 21 is here: Which means the official start of Gemini Season! The third astrological sign in the zodiac, you may be interested to know that many of entertainment's biggest personalities belong to the Gemini family. || RELATED: Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby || || RELATED: Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Racy Photos || Allure.com offered the following breakdown of Gemini personality traits: Gemini is constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. They are the social butterflies of the zodiac: These quick-witted twins can talk to anyone about anything. Find them buzzing between happy hours, dinner parties, and dance floors. To see if these traits match up with your favorite famous Geminis, check out the gallery below of celebrities born May 21 - June 20.

“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…
 1 week ago
05.13.21
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 3 months ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 4 months ago
01.25.21
Photos
Close