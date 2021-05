105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In recent news, we have learned that T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris are being investigated due to allegations by several women that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple. Well, last night at midnight, T.I. dropped a new song to address those allegations. The song is entitled, “What it Comes To.” In one of the verses T.I. says, “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision….while I’m up against some lying a** Bi**hes. Check it out below.

