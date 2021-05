105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

I think I saw this one coming. The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition is suing Trump! They believe that he caused a lot of harm and perpetuated hate against Asian Americans by referring to COVID -19, while he was in office, as the “China or Chinese virus,” “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu.” They believe the terms contributed to the rise in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans. Click here to read the full story.

