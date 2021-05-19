105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Pasquotank County Deputy Sherriff’s were attempting to execute a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Brown Jr. for alleged drug charges when he was shot in the back of the head by authorities killing him. Protest sparked against the Pasquotank County Deputy Sherriff’ department about what happened that day. His family and witnesses to what happened that day said that Andrew Brown Jr. did not have to die like that. Both Andrew Browns hands where on the steering wheel.

Unfortunately according to Pasquotank County Deputy Sherriff’s after releasing the Deputy Sherriff’s shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. video, they are claiming the proof is in the video pudding and charges against the officers will not be forthcoming.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten Jr. announced that the 3 deputies directly involved in Andrew Brown Jr.’s death will be keeping their jobs, but they will be disciplined and retrained.

Take a look at the video from the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. below then give us your thoughts.

Andrew Brown Jr. Police Shooting Video Released and No Charges Filed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

