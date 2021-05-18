Local
DA Stated That Andrew Brown, Jr’s Death Was “Justified.”

Pasquotank County, NC District Attorney, Andrew Womble, said in today’s press conference of Deputy Sheriffs’ shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. on April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, NC, was “justified.”  However, Brown’s family disagrees and wants justice.  Additionally, Brown’s family disputes Womble’s account of what happened in the video footage of his death.  So, in an effort to create transparency and get justice, Andrew Brown, Jr’s family is asking for Womble to recuse himself because of the close relationship he has with the Sheriff’s Department and its deputies.  Click here to read the full story.

