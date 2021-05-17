105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Tax Day 2021, and Jini Thornton is helping you out with your tax return. If you owe money, she explains the best way to pay off. your balance and the easiest ways to file. She breaks down different tax services like Turbo Tax and Credit Karma and gives tips on making filing your taxes easier. Thornton also analyzes tips on asking for a deadline if you need more time while filing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Here’s What You Need To Know For Tax Day 2021 From Jini Thornton [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com