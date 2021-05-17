News
HomeNews

#JusticeForMikaylaMiller: Supporters Call For DA’s Resignation, FBI Intervention

Mikayla's supporters plan to march to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office on May 21 to call for her resignation and to pressure law enforcement to turn the case over to the FBI.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

More questions remain regarding the death of Mikayla Miller, a 16-year-old queer Black teen who was found dead in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on April 18.

On May 21 Mikayla’s supporters plan to march to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office to call for her resignation and to pressure law enforcement to turn the case over to the FBI because of Ryan’s mishandling, the Telgram & Gazette reports. The march, hosted by Violence In Boston, will take place days after Mikayla’s one-month death anniversary.

Ryan initially claimed Mikayla’s death was the result of a suicide, but reversed course to announce the investigation was ongoing. Law enforcement officials have released little details due to Mikayla being a minor.

Mikayla’s death is particularly striking as lynching accusations surround her death. Advocacy groups, including Mikayla’s family, believe she was targeted and beaten to death by a group of white teens prior to a jogger discovering her body.

Numerous calls for an independent investigation have rung from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and local organizers.

Mikayla’s mother Calvina Strothers voiced her frustration on a GoFundMe page, accusing local law enforcement authorities of exhibiting lack of care in the face of experiencing the worst heartbreak in her life.

Strother wrote “instead of answers, the response from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, State Police and the Hopkinton Police has been the exact opposite: disrespect, slammed doors, misdirection, glaring inconsistencies, extreme confusion, and ultimately, silence. The only thing these authorities have proved since April 17th is that they are completely incapable of properly investigating this case.  We demand an independent investigation. Mikayla and our family deserve so much better. ”

“The current investigation is ONLY occurring due to our family’s persistence, pressure and demands for transparency.  Your support has been so helpful in our fight for accountability,” she continued.

Strothers described her daughter as a beautiful soul who enjoyed sports and set her sights on attending a HBCU to pursue a career in journalism.

Earlier this month hundreds gathered at a vigil to pay homage and renew their fight for justice in her death.

SEE ALSO:

RIP Mikayla Miller: Black LGBTQ Teen Was Reportedly ‘Lynched’ In Boston Suburb

Ma’Khia Bryant And How Funerals For Young Black Lives Have Become Public Spectacle

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

27 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4116556" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Stephanie Denaro, a racist who will be forever known as "Bagel Karen." | Source: Reddit / r/PublicFreakout[/caption] UPDATED: 11:55 a.m. ET, May 5, 2021 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. To be sure, Karens come in all shapes, sizes and, as evidenced by the latest example, ages. That was clear after a 77-year-old white woman named Judith Ann Black was recently arrested for throwing a Whopper she bought at a Burger King employee in Florida. She called the Black woman working the register all types of racial slurs over the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper, no kidding. The ironically named Black was so angry that in addition to throwing the food, she called the cashier a “stupid Black bitch,” a “Black n****r” and offered up a general, “f**k you Black n****rs.” Black was charged with assault and battery, but not a hate crime. However, the charge was a felony because of her admitted racist language. It was a rare instance of a Karen immediately being held accountable for her actions. [caption id="attachment_4149795" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Judith Ann Black | Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office[/caption] With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

#JusticeForMikaylaMiller: Supporters Call For DA’s Resignation, FBI Intervention  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…
 4 days ago
05.13.21
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 3 months ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 4 months ago
01.25.21
Photos
Close